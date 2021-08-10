Oxitec Advances Process to Bring Friendly™ Mosquito Technology to California to Help Government Agencies Protect Public Health

Climate change has allowed disease-transmitting mosquitoes to advance into new regions throughout the Western U.S., posing a threat to tens of millions of people. The invasive Aedes aegypti , vector of dengue, Zika, heartworm and other diseases, is now present in more than 300 cities and towns across California, and its range continues to expand. There are no treatments or vaccines for many of the diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti and innovative mosquito control techniques are urgently needed.

After a comprehensive federal review, Oxitec's safe, non-biting Friendly™ Aedes aegypti control technology was approved by the EPA for a pilot program in the Florida Keys, which has been underway since April 2021.

After receiving interest from a range of mosquito control districts in northern, central and southern California, Oxitec has applied to the EPA for authorization to expand the areas within which it can pilot its Friendly™ Aedes aegypti technology in collaboration with government partners. Upon EPA and state regulatory approvals, Oxitec would work closely with interested mosquito control agencies to determine the location, size, and scope of a pilot program or programs. Any proposal would be preceded by extensive community education and outreach efforts.

In collaboration with mosquito control districts, Oxitec will also be working to provide the public with information about the technology and proposed project, and to answer their questions.

Grey Frandsen, Oxitec's CEO, said, "Climate change is presenting new public health challenges in the western U.S. that urgently require new solutions. The Oxitec team is working around the clock to make our Friendly™ technology available to address these growing challenges. We're thankful for the support from a diverse range of public agencies throughout California that are leaning forward to find innovative solutions that can deliver safe, species-specific control of the dangerous and invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, ultimately providing tangible benefits for communities and the environment."

Truc Dever, President of the Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California, said "Mosquito control agencies are interested in learning more about innovative technologies to determine if they are a viable option in protecting the public from disease-transmitting mosquitoes. We support Oxitec bringing their non-biting male Friendly™ Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to California so that we can assess the efficacy and control potential of their technology. Any emerging technology that we use to protect the public from mosquito-transmitted diseases would be used in conjunction with other control methods that are part of our Integrated Vector Management strategy."

