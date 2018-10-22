Oxurion NV Extends Partnership with Retina Global in Support of Bolivian Diabetic Retinopathy (BOLDR) Project

LEUVEN, Belgium, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR - formerly known as ThromboGenics), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye, announced today it is extending its partnership with Retina Global, an international nonprofit organization focused on sustainable outcomes to retinal disease management in underserved areas around the world. Oxurion will support Retina Global's Bolivian Diabetic Retinopathy Project (BOLDR), committed to reducing the number of people going blind due to the increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in Bolivia. The company will also join Retina Global as a corporate partner at an industry meeting hosted at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2018 annual meeting (AAO 2018) in Chicago.

The BOLDR project, supported by the World Diabetes Foundation and Oxurion, is focused on increasing DR screening and providing treatment to individuals with diabetic eye disease in Cochabamba, Bolivia and its surrounding areas, with plans for expansion into other cities. As a part of the initiative, retina specialists from the Americas and Europe will visit the city every two months to provide clinical care to patients with DR. Further, the program will provide training and certification courses, instruments and infrastructure to local ophthalmologists to increase patient access to vision-preserving therapies for diabetic eye disease.

The Retina Global Reception at AAO 2018 will bring together retina specialists, ophthalmologists and industry leaders who are committed to improving treatment options and clinical care for individuals with retinal diseases. The event will take place in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. For more information, please contact info@retinaglobal.org.

Rajat Agrawal, M.D., chief executive officer of Retina Global, said: "Despite scientific advancement over the past years, there are still areas in the world where people are losing vision due to lack of access to basic retinal care. Fighting blindness worldwide has always been part of our core mission. The support by Oxurion and other local as well as international organizations has made it possible for our organization to provide the necessary resources, improve clinical care and outcomes, and potentially improve quality of life for individuals with retinal diseases in underserved communities around the globe."

Patrik De Haes, M.D., chief executive officer of Oxurion NV, added: "We are proud to be extending our partnership with Retina Global by supporting the BOLDR project. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to patients living with retinal diseases around the world. As we develop disease-modifying therapies for the treatment of disorders affecting the back of the eye, we hope to fight blindness across the globe through meaningful partnerships that will improve access to patient care, especially in underserved communities."

About Retina Global

Retina Global is a nonprofit corporation focused on outreach programs to areas of the world where people have no access to basic retinal care. The organization's mission is to provide sustainable solutions to the increasing number of people around the world afflicted with retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.retinaglobal.org.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company has built a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying therapies, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and MacTel1; THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

Oxurion owns the global rights to JETREA® (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. In the US, Oxurion NV operates ThromboGenics inc. as a subsidiary company. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

