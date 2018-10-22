Oxurion NV to Present at the Upcoming Ophthalmology Innovation Summit and Provide a Clinical Update at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018 Annual Meeting

LEUVEN, Belgium, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR - formerly known as ThromboGenics), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye, announced today that Patrik De Haes, M.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS@AAO 2018) at 3:55 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

The company will also provide an update of its clinical programs at the Subspecialty Day exhibit (booth #18) of the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2018 annual meeting (AAO 2018) on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. During AAO 2018, the company will also be engaging global retina experts by participating in clinical project updates and review meetings.

Furthermore, attendees of AAO 2018 will have the opportunity to meet the Oxurion management team and the company's US based JETREA® team (ThromboGenics inc booth #4063) at the AAO 2018 exhibition. Physicians who would like to learn more about Oxurion's US and EU based clinical programs and the recently published peer-reviewed results of the Ocriplasmin Research to Better Inform Treatment (ORBIT) study can meet with Oxurion's medical experts at the booth.

Additionally, Oxurion will be joining Retina Global as a corporate partner during its industry reception at AAO 2018. The Retina Global Reception will bring together retina specialists, ophthalmologists and industry leaders who are committed to improving treatment options and clinical care for individuals with retinal diseases. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. For more information, please contact info@retinaglobal.org.

Patrik De Haes, M.D., chief executive officer of Oxurion NV, said: "OIS and AAO 2018 are great opportunities for us to engage with the ophthalmology community in the U.S. and globally. It is an exciting time for Oxurion as we advance our pipeline of disease-modifying drug candidates to preserve vision for patients with back of the eye disorders. We look forward to sharing the progress of our clinical programs in advance of the anticipated study results from our ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in the second half of 2019."

Oxurion currently has four clinical studies actively recruiting patients. The company is recruiting individuals with diabetic retinopathy for its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of THR-317, an anti-placental growth factor (PlGF) in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab), and a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the same drug candidate for the treatment of idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 1 (MacTel1). The company is also recruiting individuals with central-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) for a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial to assess the safety of THR-149, a plasma kallikrein (PKal) inhibitor. Finally, Oxurion is recruiting for a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety of THR-687 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company has built a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying therapies, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and MacTel1; THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

Oxurion owns the global rights to JETREA® (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. In the US, Oxurion NV operates ThromboGenics inc. as a subsidiary company. More information is available at http://www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

