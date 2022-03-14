Oxygen Free Copper Market Size to Grow by USD 5.87 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The untapped applications of OFC are driving the oxygen-free copper market growth. According to the IEA, global electricity demand increased by 4.5% in 2021, which was almost five times greater than the decline in 2020. Power plants, including both fossil fuel-based and renewable-based, require OFC wires, strips, and bus bars. Therefore, with the growing demand for energy and new power plant installations, the demand for OFC is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The slowdown of the global automotive industry is one of the factors hindering the oxygen-free copper market growth. For instance, Germany, Canada, and Slovenia experienced a decline in the production of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) by 3%, 16%, and 32%, respectively, in 2021 compared with 2020. Similarly, the US, Poland, and Mexico witnessed a decline in the production of cars by 16%, 12%, and 23%, respectively, in 2021 when compared with the previous year. China and Canada saw a decline in the production of heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) by 9% each in 2021 when compared to 2020. Thus, the slowdown in global automotive production has had a negative impact on the growth of the global oxygen-free copper market. These factors can pose a challenge to market vendors during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The oxygen-free copper market report is segmented by application into electronics and electrical, high-tech and telecom, and others. The electronics and electrical segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 74% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for oxygen-free copper in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aurubis AG



Aviva Metals Inc.



Citizen Metalloys Ltd.



Cupori Oy



Farmers Copper LTD.



Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.



Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Ltd.



Hussey Copper



JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp.



KGHM Polska Miedz SA



KME Germany GmbH



Metrod Holdings Berhad



Mitsubishi Materials Corp.



Sam Dong America



Sequoia Brass and Copper.



Shanghai Metal Corp.



Tranect Ltd.



Watteredge LLC



Wieland-Werke AG



Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Oxygen Free Copper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurubis AG, Aviva Metals Inc., Citizen Metalloys Ltd., Cupori Oy, Farmers Copper LTD., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Ltd., Hussey Copper, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KME Germany GmbH, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Sam Dong America, Sequoia Brass and Copper., Shanghai Metal Corp., Tranect Ltd., Watteredge LLC, Wieland-Werke AG, and Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electronics and electrical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electronics and electrical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 High-tech and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on High-tech and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on High-tech and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on High-tech and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on High-tech and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aviva Metals Inc.

Exhibit 97: Aviva Metals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aviva Metals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aviva Metals Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Citizen Metalloys Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Citizen Metalloys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Citizen Metalloys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Citizen Metalloys Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Cupori Oy

Exhibit 103: Cupori Oy - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cupori Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cupori Oy - Key offerings

10.6 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp.

Exhibit 106: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Exhibit 109: KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: KGHM Polska Miedz SA - Segment focus

10.8 KME Germany GmbH

Exhibit 113: KME Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: KME Germany GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 115: KME Germany GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: KME Germany GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Exhibit 117: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sam Dong America

Exhibit 122: Sam Dong America - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 123: Sam Dong America - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 124: Sam Dong America - Key offerings

10.11 Wieland-Werke AG

Exhibit 125: Wieland-Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Wieland-Werke AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Wieland-Werke AG - Key offerings

10.12 Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

