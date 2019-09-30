Oxygen Plus Expands In Select 7-Eleven Convenience Stores
Sep 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneer of portable recreational oxygen since 2005, Oxygen Plus (O+), Inc. is excited to announce expanded availability of its oxygen canisters in select 7-Eleven franchise stores across the U.S. 7-Eleven joins various independent retailers and big box chains, including select Target locations, which carry the brand's innovative, sleek and lightweight canisters of pure, breathable oxygen. Meeting current convenience store trends with its healthy and environmentally-considerate canned oxygen, the company's O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi products are being purchased by 7-Eleven's growing health-conscious consumer, who want an alternative to energy and recovery shots, drinks and supplements as well as inhaled substances, including vaping. Replenishing depleted oxygen levels to optimal levels, the pure oxygen in Oxygen Plus is an effective solution to combatting fatigue, mental fogginess, extreme physical exertion, higher altitude and alcohol.
"We are proud to expand our footprint and deliver our healthy, recreational oxygen to 7-Eleven customers across the U.S.," said President and Founder of Oxygen Plus, Christine Warren. "7-Eleven stores offering O+ oxygen are in tune with this unique wellness tool that helps boost oxygen levels and enhances both mind and body."
The new distribution at 7-Eleven franchise stores introduces Oxygen Plus's small, medium and large-sized canisters that, respectively, contain 24, 50 and 220 breaths of pure recreational oxygen. For more information or to purchase, please visit your local 7-Eleven store or our website, oxygenplus.com, our Instagram page @oxygen_plus or Facebook page at Oxygen Plus.
PR Contact:
Nicole Manigault
nicole@twentytwopr.com
917.348.9754
SOURCE Oxygen Plus
