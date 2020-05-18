Oxygen Plus, The Pioneer Of Portable Recreational Oxygen In The USA, Sees Increased Demand Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands of consumers turned to the pioneering portable oxygen company for an at-home solution to breathing easy. The company learned that consumers were making a connection between COVID-19, a disease that attacks the respiratory system, and symptoms such as shortness of breath and depleted oxygen levels. Over the past two months, Oxygen Plus, a recreational (not medical) supplemental oxygen company whose products are manufactured in a FDA-registered facility, has helped its new customers learn more about the importance of optimum oxygen levels in healthy individuals. A healthy person's blood-oxygen level ranges between 96 percent to 99 percent SpO2. Oxygen Plus's website suggests 3 to 5 deep breaths of its 99.5 percent pure, breathable oxygen usually "does the trick" to help restore internal oxygen levels to optimal levels – for improved energy and/or recovery at home, work or play.

Oxygen Plus learned part of the demand stemmed from the direct connection consumers made between pulse oximeters and recreational oxygen products. The pairing offers a way to both detect and manage the potential onset of low oxygen levels.

"While O+ oxygen products are not medical, we have always offered a non-invasive wireless pulse oximeter online so our customers can monitor when or how much of our product to breathe to help boost oxygen levels back to optimal levels," said Lauren Carlstrom, COO of Oxygen Plus. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst for some new growth, we're grateful more wellness-minded people are learning about the mental and physical benefits of maintaining normal, healthy oxygen levels."

