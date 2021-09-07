Oxygen Scavenger Market worth $2.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Oxygen Scavenger Market by Type (Inorganic oxygen scavengers, Organic oxygen scavengers), by End-use Industry (Food &Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil &Gas, Chemical, Pulp & paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Oxygen Scavenger Market size is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for oxygen scavenger from the processed food sector is driving the market. Also, increasing awareness around reducing food wastage due to unhygenic and improper packaging are also driving the oxygen scavenger market. The increase in demand for industrial process water from various industries such as food & beverage, power, oil & gas, chemical, and pulp & paper and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101926191

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oxygen Scavenger Market"

220 – Tables

45 – Figures

224 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oxygen-scavenger-market-101926191.html

Based on type, inorganic oxygen scavengers is estimated to be the largest market in the overall oxygen scavenger market in 2021

Inorganic oxygen scavengers are widely used in food & beverage industry. The inorganic oxygen scavengers segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these oxygen scavengers is their use by the food & beverage industry in packaging applications to achieve better quality and longer shelf life. Inorganic oxygen scavengers are also used in water handling equipments such as boiler water systems, and feedwater systems for reducing dissolved oxygen for safeguarding equipments from corrosion

Based on end-use industry, food & beverage is expected to be the largest oxygen scavenger segment in 2021

Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry of the oxygen scavengers market owing to the increased demand for better quality packaged food items, growth in demand for convenient foods, reduction in food wastage, and increasing urbanization in the emerging economies. These chemicals keep the processed foods fresh for a longer time and increase the shelf life of the products. In addition, the rise in income levels and the growth of the middle-class population are also driving demand for oxygen scavengers in the food & beverage industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101926191

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the oxygen scavenger market during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing market for oxygen scavengers. This is mainly credited to emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, in the region, where consumption for packaged and convenient food products are growing annually. Additionally, increase in population and growing urbanization rate are also driving the market for quality processed food products and boosting oxygen scavenger consumption. In addition, progress in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, such as improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as power, oil & gas, and chemical are also driving the market for oxygen scavengers in the region

The key players in the oxygen scavenger market include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Accepta (UK), and Arkema Group (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=101926191

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-342.html

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market

by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Oxygen Scavengers), End-Use Industry (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-market-119856047.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/oxygen-scavenger-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/oxygen-scavenger.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets