Oyster™ Acquires Carrom to Accelerate Global Employment Platform

Carrom founder, Sooraj Chandran, joins Oyster to drive geographic expansion of employment services

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster™, the distributed talent enablement platform that lets growing companies easily hire, make payroll, and give local benefits to their remote employees anywhere in the world, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Carrom, a player in the cross-border hiring enablement space. Carrom founder and CEO, Sooraj Chandran, will join the Oyster product team to lead and accelerate the geographic expansion of the Oyster platform. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Carrom," said Tony Jamous, CEO of Oyster. "The acquisition of Carrom will enable Oyster to accelerate the global reach of our platform and further enlarge the accessible talent pool for our customers, as well as bring employment opportunities to new parts of the world. Sooraj brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience creating Carrom, and is certain to have a great impact on our mission to remove the barriers to global employment."

Carrom was founded in 2018 in Germany by Keerthi Jayadevan and Sooraj Chandran. In his new role in product management at Oyster, Chandran will work at the intersection of geographic expansion and software experience, accelerating the availability of Oyster's employment services in new parts of the world.

Oyster is focused on fixing the broken cross-border hiring model, which remains complex, expensive, and risky for the majority of companies. As distributed teams and remote working become the new normal in a post-coronavirus world, growing companies as well as talented individuals have an unprecedented opportunity to broaden their horizons. Oyster is bringing them together.

About Oyster™

Oyster is on a mission to remove the barriers to global employment. We want to make it easy for anyone to be fully employed by any company anywhere in the world. We believe this makes the world a better place for three reasons: 1) it helps redress inequalities of access to opportunity, 2) it allows for the distribution of wealth to places other than the major cities of the world, and 3) it supports the environmentally-friendly and business-smart shift to remote working. Founded in 2019 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally-distributed team. Join us! Oyster is currently in early-access. To learn more, visit: http://oysterhr.com

Press Contact:

PAN Communications

Taylor Donatell

(925) 858-7500

[email protected]

Twitter: twitter.com/HeyOyster

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/oysterhr

Blog: blog.oysterhr.com/

SOURCE Oyster

Related Links

http://oysterhr.com

