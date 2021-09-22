Oyu Cosmetics Releases First-Ever Lotion Stick Made Out of Sheep Tail's Fat

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyu Cosmetics is excited to announce the launch of a new lotion stick made out of sheep tail's fat. The product, which is on sale for $15.99, is gobally unique because it is the first lotion stick made from sheep tail's fat.

Sheep Tail's Fat Lotion Stick, Dry Skin Moisturizing Lotion Stick, All Season Lotion Stick, 100% Organic Solid Lotion, Solid Moisturizer ✔️ Easily carried in purse or pocket ✔️ Perfect for dry winter and summer ✔️ Excellent alternative to liquid lotion ✔️ Soothe your cracked skin ✔️ CLA helps to retain moisture in the skin ✔️ Cocoa butter prevents moisture loss ✔️ Beeswax heals and softens skin

The sheep tail's fat lotion stick helps treat severe dryness without leaving a greasy feel. Sheep tail's fat is a rich source of vitamins and minerals that helps the skin to retain moisture and renew the skin without harsh chemicals or treatments. The fat includes CLA, a naturally occurring fatty acid that helps fortify the skin's barrier to lock moisture in. The solid lotion can help heal cracked skin or sunburns.

Oyu's lotion stick also contains B12, zinc and iron, as well as organic cocoa butter to help the skin replenish moisture and maintain elasticity and tone. Organic coconut oil can easily penetrate dry patches and prevent oxidative stress due to age or sun damage, which appears as wrinkles, age spots and discoloration on the skin. Organic beeswax helps to heal and soften the skin and has antibacterial qualities. Beeswax can help fight acne, dry skin, eczema and stretch marks.

Oyu Cosmetics is based in Silicon Valley, California and was founded by Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj and Enkhnaran Purevjav. Davaadorj, who is CEO, has a diploma in Organic Skincare from Formula Botanica and is passionate about cruelty-free and green beauty.

Davaadorj worked in an organic skincare boutique for 11 years before co-founding Oyu Cosmetics. She learned a lot by helping customers who came into the store and developed a deep interest and passion for chemical-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free skincare and went chemical-free in her own home.

"The whole idea behind Oyu is helping others solve their skin issues without using harsh chemicals," Davaadorj said. "That's how Oyu was born – to solve skin and hair issues naturally and organically."

Purevjav became interested in hair care after he started going bald. After experimenting with carrier oils and essential oils; taking good care of hair and nutrition; taking control of stress; and using a hair serum formulated by Davaadorj, Purevjav was able to regrow his hair. He solved the hair-loss problem and now has gorgeous hair.

Oyu Cosmetics focuses on offering premier quality skin care, facial hair care and hair care that stimulates and supports natural hair growth. Each product is made with high-quality, USDA organic-certified products or products that have been certified as organic. All products are vegan and cruelty-free and contain at least one superfood ingredient. Each product is heavily researched to provide the best results.

In addition to the sheep tail's fat lotion stick, Oyu Cosmetics offers beard care, skincare, bath products, nail care and beauty tools.

For more information and to shop now, visit oyucosmetics.com.

Media Contact:

Hughta Bupta

4154630519

[email protected]

SOURCE Oyu Cosmetics