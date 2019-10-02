OZ Architecture Designs Airie Active Adult Community at Denver's TAVA Waters

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning national architecture and design firm OZ Architecture has designed Airie, a new 308,000 square foot active adult community at TAVA Waters in Denver. The new five-level building will be designed to meet the needs of residents age 55 and up who are seeking an active-lifestyle community within the city of Denver.

Airie includes 176 units ranging from studio to one, two and three-bedroom floorplans. The community will sit on 18.2 acres directly adjacent to Windsor Lake, one of the largest bodies of water in Denver. Amenity spaces will include a two-story great room with bistro, a demonstration kitchen, makerspace and roof terrace with an attached multi-function room. The design also includes a year-round pool, as well as a wellness area with yoga and fitness studios, massage and a sauna. Exterior spaces will include multiple courtyards, gardens and walking paths including connections to the Highline Canal, as well as seating, activities and cooking amenities.

TAVA Waters and the Airie active adult development are located in Denver's idyllic Cherry Creek suburb and provide contemporary apartment living for those seeking to take advantage of nearby outdoor recreation while still maintaining an urban connection.

The building focuses on a Colorado material palette with textures including brick and natural earth tone colors. All units have a balcony and views to either the lake or the mountains to the west with unobstructed views of the Front Range. Set in the all-ages TAVA Waters community, Airie includes site amenities meant for intergenerational socialization.

"We're very excited for this project. It's incredibly rare to get a project with a waterfront site in Colorado, especially for older adult housing," said Jami Mohlenkamp, principal and head of the senior living team at OZ Architecture. "We're implementing some fun design elements that enable residents to take full advantage of this unique location."

Airie is scheduled to open in Q4 of 2020.

About OZ Architecture: Headquartered in the vibrant RiNo district of Denver, and with studios in Boulder and Colorado Springs, OZ Architecture has been at the forefront of design since 1964. The OZ team includes over 165 architects, designers, strategists, and artists whose broad range of expertise and passions create a variety of project types on every continent. The firm is recognized for designing award-winning projects that make a positive and lasting contribution to the community. For more information, visit www.ozarch.com.

