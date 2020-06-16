Ozark Brands Acquires Heartland Fragrance Expanding Product Offerings and Distribution

TIPTON, Mo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozark Brands, Inc. acquired Heartland Fragrance on June 15, 2020. Heartland Fragrance manufactures high quality bath products including handmade soaps, Epsom salts, hand sanitizer and more. Since 1987, the Heartland Fragrance team has taken pride in handcrafting products with all natural ingredients setting its products apart in the bath product industry.

Ozark Brands is a privately owned consumer packaging company focused on home goods with manufacturing and distribution in central Missouri. Ozark Brands has aggressive plans to expand through product development, new brand launches and acquisitions. It's a beautiful thing to be able to create something that enhances the everyday lives of our customers. Handmade Soap is different than conventional soap and Epsom Salt is so much more than just a bath additive. We think you'll immediately notice what sets us apart once you try our stuff!

Ozark Brands will bring the Heartland Fragrance brand alongside McCall's Candles expanding its product set and opening additional distribution channels. With a focus on handmade, Made in the USA products, the two brands are well suited for production and distribution out of the Ozark Brands' Tipton, MO manufacturing facility.

"Both brands appeal to consumers looking for high-quality products, handcrafted here in the United States that offer a unique design. With their natural bath products, including their popular toy soaps, the addition of Heartland Fragrance to the Ozark Brands family further reinforces our desire to provide consumers with unique and quality products," said Ken Wilmes, Chief Executive Officer.

Heartland Fragrance products are available through its online store, boutique-style retailers and mass merchants including TJX Companies, Inc., Ross Stores, Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. Although Ozark Brands has aggressive growth targets, its first goal is to ensure the continued quality of the product and needs of loyal Heartland Fragrance retailers and consumers.

"We are looking forward to leveraging established distribution channels for both brands to increase the Ozark Brands' footprint. We are fiercely proud of our products and their quality. The team is eager to expose consumers to both brands because we are confident they will enjoy them immensely," said Paul Emig, Chief Operating Officer.

