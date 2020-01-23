OZNaturals Selects the Systech Brand Protection Suite™ to Secure Its Global Supply Chain

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, the leader in digital brand protection, today announced that OZNaturals, a leader in natural skincare, has selected the Systech Brand Protection Suite™ to secure its products from counterfeiting and diversion. The platform is a powerful and fully integrated solution that delivers end-to-end visibility and actionable, data-driven product insight across the supply chain using a simple package barcode.

OZNaturals creates high-quality, effective and affordable skincare products that combine the best science with the power of nature. It has spent the past six years building a global distribution network and now sells in over 80 countries. As international sales increased, the company decided to take a proactive approach and confront counterfeiting and diversion threats head on. The first proven line of defense is product packaging. While there are numerous overt and covert technologies available that can be added to a package such as holograms and special inks, most can be easily counterfeited. The company turned to Systech.

"OZNaturals is founded on the belief that consumers deserve highly effective and safer skin care products," said Mike Small, OZNaturals' CFO. "We selected the Systech Brand Protection Suite because it provides an effective way to allow the customer to ensure authenticity based on our current packaging. The solution leverages printed barcodes, whereas no new tags or other materials need to be added to our product packaging. It puts authentication capabilities into the hands of our distributors and loyal customers."

Systech's non-additive product authentication technology is a brand protection game-changer. It turns an existing package QR or barcode into a unique digital e-Fingerprint® that's impossible to duplicate. Results from an independent study by Salt Hill Statistical Consulting, confirmed that the probability of a counterfeit product authenticating as a genuine e-Fingerprinted item was less than 1 in 55 quadrillion. Using a smartphone app, consumers, distribution partners, and field inspectors can instantly authenticate products anywhere in the supply chain. They know immediately if a product is authentic as well as where, when and to whom products were originally manufactured and shipped.

"Systech's brand promise is to keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain," said Joe Belenardo, senior vice president, Systech. "We are excited to help OZNaturals ensure that each product is protected against counterfeiting and diversion as it moves from manufacturing to retailers and consumers."

About Systech

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the leader in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers the real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats. Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection!

