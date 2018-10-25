Ozobot Edu Celebrates 2018 Hour Of Code™ With Biggest Giveaway Of The Year

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot , maker of award-winning coding robots for the next generation of creators, announced their largest giveaway of the year in celebration of the 2018 Hour of Code ™. Running from December 3-9, 2018, the Hour of Code™(HoC) is a global effort to inspire interest in computer science with one-hour coding events and activities. This year, educators who register their HoC event will be automatically entered to win one of over 200 Evo Educator Entry Kits from Ozobot. Teachers will also have access to 19 Ozobot HoC activities, designed to teach coding and STEAM skills across grade levels K–12.

West Interian, who joined Ozobot in September as SVP of Sales and Education, says, "I was drawn to Ozobot because of the mission: to teach children to code and inspire them to create with technology." A former leader within Apple's education program and Cisco's Internet of Things and Smart Cities divisions, Interian has extensive experience increasing access to technological aptitude and getting kids and communities future-ready. "We're pleased to partner with the Hour of Code™ on STEAM activities," he continues, "as well as a giveaway that recognizes and rewards those educators leading the way in equipping our K–12 students with 21st century skills."

During the 2018 Hour of Code™, educators can take advantage of holiday deals on Evo Educator Entry Kits, new products that come with one Evo robot and educator training in Ozobot's 2 Ways to Code (online with OzoBlockly programming and screen-free with Color Codes). Educators can also purchase Classroom Kits with 12–18 Ozobots, an ideal bot-to-student ratio for pair programming, and enter the HoC robotics giveaway to win an Entry Kit. Below, some winners of the 2017 giveaway share their thoughts on the benefits of bringing Ozobot into their classroom:

"Our 4th graders are loving the Ozobots and I appreciate the turnkey curriculum. Thirty-six 4th graders utilize Ozobot challenges on Fridays and while students beg for Ozobot time, teachers are witnessing the development of critical inferencing skills needed for deeper-level programming ... Most excitedly, we are already planning a cross-grade collaboration for the upcoming Hour of Code™ as 4th graders are on tap to scaffold 2nd graders. Their Ozobot skills will enhance this experience. My sincere thanks from Mrs. Sklar's 'Stars' 4th grade classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School/Joliet District 86." - Beverly Sklar , Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

"This is so awesome. I never thought I would ever play with mini robots and learn code!" -Joseph from Patricia Tyler's class, Wadsworth Ave. Elementary

"The Atlanta Area School for the Deaf was so excited to receive our Ozobot Kit that we won last year with the Hour of Code Day giveaway. We introduced the students to the Ozobots during our recent schoolwide STEAM Day. Even our youngest students loved exploring the Ozobots and learning about coding. Our technology teacher will be using Ozobots as part of her curriculum and they will also be available in our library Makerspace for teachers and students to use. Ozobots are a great tool to expose students to coding and robotics in a fun, hands-on way!" - Amanda Lee , Ed. S./ Media Specialist/ Atlanta Area School for the Deaf

To learn more about Ozobot's participation in the 2018 Hour of Code™ and download Ozobot activities, visit: ozo.bot/hoc .

Educators, to register an HoC event and enter to win an Evo Educator Entry Kit (along with other robotics-based prizes!) visit: hourofcode.com .

Evo is iOS and Android compatible and can be coded two ways: online, using the OzoBlockly code editor, or screen-free, using Color Codes made with markers and paper. Evo and Evo Educator Entry Kits are available now at ozobot.com and on Amazon. For more information on Ozobot, please visit www.ozobot.com .

ABOUT OZOBOT

Ozobot is a robotic platform that gamifies coding and STEAM education for grades K–12. The company was founded in 2012 by Nader Hamda, whose vision was to inspire children to go from consuming technology to creating it. Kids of all ages can take command of Ozobots Evo and Bit with 2 Ways to Code: online with OzoBlockly and screen-free with Color Codes. OzoBlockly , powered by Google's Blockly, offers five skill levels for beginning to master coders. Color Codes , made with markers or stickers on paper, teach basic coding concepts, debugging, and critical thinking through hands-on lessons and activities. For more information on Ozobot, please visit www.ozobot.com .

