Ozone Meter Industry Analysis Report 2020: Products, Applications, Regions, Companies

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ozone Meter Market By Product (Portable, Handheld and Tabletop), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Food Safety, Water Treatment, Environmental Testing, Manufacturing and Sterilization), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ozone Meter Market is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.



The factors responsible for the growth of the Global Ozone Meter Market during the forecast period include surging demand for ozone meter in numerous sectors, such as in water treatment plants to measure the ozone content in cooling, process, potable, waste, and raw water. Moreover, ozone meter also has the capability to detect and measure low ozone concentration in the air and water, which is positively influencing the growth of the ozone meter market across the globe.



In addition to this, various growing economies are rapidly making efforts and focussing more to maintain environmental sustainability, which is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Global Ozone Meter Market over the next 5 years. However, the lack of awareness about the ozone contamination in some undeveloped areas might hamper the Global Ozone Meter Market growth in the coming years.



The Global Ozone Meter Market is segmented based on product, component, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into food safety, water treatment, environmental testing, manufacturing and sterilization. Among them, the use of ozone meters for water treatment application is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. This growth is because ozone serves as a disinfectant when the treated water enters the food processing plant. Moreover, it enhances the filtration process, which is aided by oxidation of dissolved organic compounds, thereby increasing filter run times to backwashing.



Major players operating in the ozone meter market include Emerson Electric Co, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Halma plc (Palintest), DKK-TOA Corporation, 2B Technologies, Ozone Solutions, Inc., ProMinent, Trotec GmbH, Labtron, Eco Sensors Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Ozone Meter Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Ozone Meter Market based on product, component, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ozone Meter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ozone Meter Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Ozone Meter Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Ozone Meter Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Ozone Meter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Portable, Handheld and Tabletop)

5.2.2. By Component (Hardware and Software)

5.2.3. By Application (Food Safety, Water Treatment, Environmental Testing, Manufacturing and Sterilization)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2018)



6. North America Ozone Meter Market Outlook



7. Europe Ozone Meter Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Ozone Meter Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Ozone Meter Market Outlook



10. South America Ozone Meter Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Emerson Electric Co.

13.2.2. PCE Deutschland GmbH

13.2.3. Halma plc (Palintest)

13.2.4. DKK-TOA Corporation

13.2.5. 2B Technologies

13.2.6. Ozone Solutions, Inc.

13.2.7. ProMinent

13.2.8. Trotec GmbH

13.2.9. Labtron

13.2.10. Eco Sensors Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dscfdw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

