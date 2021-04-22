Ozop Energy (OZSC) Announces the Supplying of Equipment for First Near Net Zero Microgrid

This is an exciting step in Ozop's core strategy to be a leading equipment supplier to the distributed generation space. Tweet this

The funding for the $3.7 million near Net Zero Microgrid project was provided by Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate, an affiliated company of Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), and a leader in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing. The C-PACE loan term from Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate is for twenty years and the first payment will be made via the special property tax assessment in September 2021. The project is also a beneficiary from a Maryland Energy Administration grant as well as federal Investment Tax Credits.

OES will be providing approximately $600,000 of energy generation, storage and switchgear for this near Net Zero Microgrid project, which is to be the first of several near Net Zero Microgrid projects it will be supplying equipment to in the near future. Grid Energy and Masterplanning, LLC ("GEMM"), with whom OES has a strategic alliance, is the Construction Manager on the 7250 Parkway near Net Zero Microgrid project. With nearly 30 salespeople throughout the United States, GEMM anticipates construction managing more than $10 million of similar microgrid projects in 2021, and it will be using OES as its Equipment Purchasing Agent for this work.

Office space is a prime candidate for efficiency improvements and C-PACE. Offices require large amounts of electricity and water for lighting, climate control, and powering appliances necessary for business operations. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), office space was the second highest commercial user of electricity of which lighting was the largest single contribution. The potential for energy savings is clear and C-PACE helps to realize energy efficiency retrofits through providing funding for capital intensive projects immediately and with a deferred payback period that can mirror the estimated useful life of the installed improvements. The 7250 Parkway near Net Zero Microgrid project is a prime example of how C-PACE funding can be used for both cost savings, resiliency and significant carbon reduction.

"This is an exciting step in Ozop's core strategy to be a leading equipment supplier to the distributed generation space. The 7250 Parkway near Net Zero Microgrid project uses state-of-the-art equipment and controls and as such is one of the 'bleeding edge' solutions that is providing sustainability to the built environment", said Brian Conway CEO of Ozop Energy Systems. "We are proud to be part of a microgrid team that includes such leading companies as CounterpointeSRE/Hannon Armstrong, Eos Energy Storage and ChargePoint. Ozop looks forward to continued growth in its Equipment Distribution business and in particular rapidly expanding its product offerings to the dynamic microgrid sector."

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company's mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

