Ozuna Joins Billboard Latin Music Week For "Superstar Q&A" Panel

Ozuna is the single most successful Latin artist on the market today. His 2018 album, Aura debuted with the largest streaming week ever for a Latin release on the Billboard charts and ended the year as the No. 1 Latin album on the charts. It was followed by Odisea , his 2017 release which spent a record-breaking 32 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart in 2017 and 2018.

Currently Ozuna is a finalist for 23 Billboard Latin Music Awards in 15 categories including Artist of the year, a record in the history of the awards. Last September, Ozuna broke his own record for the most concurrently charting titles on the Hot Latin Songs chart, with a whopping 20 tracks. He previously set the record with 13 simultaneous songs on the list in 2017. He also holds the record as the artist with most videos in any language, with over one billion views as a lead artist, featured artist or collaborator, with seven videos reaching the milestone.

"Ozuna has redefined reggaetón and trap music. His collaborations with Cardi B and Selena Gomez, among others, have taken the genre to places it was never before. We have followed his career from the onset and are proud to welcome him to Latin Music Week," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President and Latin Industry Lead.

Returning for its 29th year, Latin Music Week features Q&A sessions and panels, including its signature "Star Q&As" as well as panels focusing on streaming, videos, both mainstream and Latin collaborations and more. The leading Latin music industry event will include the return of the standout Women's Panel, which became a catalyst for change in the Latin industry in 2018, as well as a panels on streaming, new business models and BMI's fabled "How I Wrote That Song" panel.

Registration to the conference will give attendees access to three days of panels, one-on-one sessions and showcases, plus tickets to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Telemundo on April 25. Special loyalty and early bird rates are available.

To register for the conference and awards, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

To apply for media credentials for Billboard Latin Music Week 2019, please click here . All media submissions are due no later than Friday, April 12, 2019. Please note that submitting a credential request does NOT guarantee approval.

ABOUT BILLBOARD MEDIA GROUP:

Billboard is the world's largest voice in music, built on the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. The Billboard charts define success in music. From the iconic Billboard magazine to Billboard.com, the ultimate consumer-facing destination for millions of passionate music fans, to the industry's most elite conference series and influencer events including the Power 100 and Women in Music – the Billboard brand has unmatched authority among fans, artists and the industry alike. Billboard has a social media footprint of 25.5M+ million social followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and creates more than 160M+ cross-platform video views per month. Billboard magazine has published major news-generating covers recently including Travis Scott, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, BTS, and more. In December 2018, the Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which honored Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year, was live-streamed globally on Twitter.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

