Ozy Media's The Carlos Watson Show Returns For Season Three This Monday, March 29

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platform media company OZY Media today announced season three of The Carlos Watson Show will premiere on March 29. The only talk show dedicated to diversity and intersectionality, guests slated to kick off the new season include Cardi B, Elon Musk, Billy Crystal, will.i.am, Leah Remini, Sean Penn and Gabriel Iglesias. The new 60-episode season of the daily talk show is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning team at OZY Studios and hosted by Emmy Award-winning OZY Co-Founder and CEO Carlos Watson who brings curiosity, open-mindedness, insightfulness and authenticity to audiences. The show will be broadcast on the OZY YouTube channel weekdays at 1p.m. ET.

"I cannot wait for people all over the world to see the great conversations we have coming up," said Carlos Watson. "I am talking about love with politicians, politics with musicians and music with athletes. My deep love and curiosity for people helps me deconstruct who they are, how they got here and what their bold ideas are for effecting change in the world."

Dubbed as one of the fastest-growing talk shows in YouTube history, and reaching over 100 million viewers monthly, The Carlos Watson Show delivers fresh, current conversations with thought leaders, celebrities and rising stars across business, politics, sports and culture. The Carlos Watson Show has earned acclaim for having one of the most diverse lineups of guests in TV history — from Mark Cuban to Saweetie, John Legend, Megyn Kelly, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Bethenny Frankel, Bill Gates, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Malcolm Gladwell.

Watson brings a fresh take to the interview show format and is often seen as one Hollywood's best friends with his guests feeling a level of comfort not experienced on other shows. The new season, presented by American Family Insurance, will also be launched as a podcast via a partnership between OZY and the iHeart Radio Podcast Network and will be distributed across all iHeart Radio channels and podcast platforms. OZY has an audience reach of 100 million monthly, including The Carlos Watson Show, podcasts, newsletters and social platforms.

Emmy-winning TV host and journalist, Carlos Watson is a former anchor on CNN and MSNBC who has hosted numerous OZY TV shows for networks including Hulu, Amazon Prime, PBS, BBC Worldwide, A&E, History and the Oprah Winfrey Network, the latter of which won an Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis. As an interviewer, Watson has earned praise for his ability to get high-profile guests to open up about a wide range of topics on camera. Throughout his career, he has interviewed world leaders (such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Tony Blair), leading politicos (such as Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton), business leaders (such as Bill Gates and Mark Cuban), public intellectuals (Ta-Nehisi Coates and Malcolm Gladwell) and figures from sports and popular culture (including Alex Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell and John Legend).

Former People magazine "Hottest Bachelor" and anchor at CNN and MSNBC, Carlos Watson is also the CEO of innovative media company, OZY. Watson is accustomed to discovering the New + Next and has a phenomenal track record including Trevor Noah when he was a comedian in South Africa, AOC when she was a bartender in Manhattan, and Aaron Judge in his rookie season with the Yankees. He is bringing the biggest trendsetters and tastemakers to the show for the most unexpected and revealing conversations seen today.

