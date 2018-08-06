Ozzie Smith Triumphantly Delivers the Wanamaker Trophy with the Budweiser Clydesdales to Kick Off 100th PGA Championship Week

The crowd cheered the legendary St. Louis Cardinals Shortstop and National Baseball Hall of Fame Member, as he proudly paraded down Ladue Road with the Wanamaker Trophy, which has been hoisted by the likes of Champions Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Gene Sarazen, Walter Hagen and more.

Smith was also greeted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who were also onhand for the celebration. The convergence of St. Louis legends and the iconic Wanamaker Trophy was the perfect way to launch the historic 100th playing of the PGA Championship.

"I am so proud of the way St. Louis has come together to host this historic event, just as I knew we would," said Smith. "I can ensure you that each day, Monday through Sunday, will be a spectacle and an incredible celebration that my hometown and our region will be talking about for years to come."

The 100th PGA Championship will be conducted Aug. 8-12, at Bellerive Country Club. Justin Thomas is the Defending Champion. The winner of this year's PGA Championship will be presented the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday, Aug. 12.

SOURCE PGA of America