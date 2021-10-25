!P Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse And Immersive Arts & Tech Party

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa's Innovation Partnership !p and urban community-focused, blockchain and metaverse developer, blockXblock.dao, have just announced a Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse, and Immersive Arts & Tech After Party is happening in Tampa's Uptown at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas on level 2 in Theater No. 10 on October 28th at 7:30pm, right after Tampa !p's 7th Annual Innovation Gathering, which is being held downstairs in the west wing of the University Mall in Tampa's Uptown Community & Innovation Quarter ("Uptown").

“You never know just where the Kollidescope will take you or who you will meet in the RITHMverse – but we do know it will be fun and meaningful trip!”

This will be the first time Tampa gets to experience an event in the Kollidescope: A Chain of Events production series. This program is entitled " A LOOK into the RITHMverse, " and is a nod to the 100-acre, [email protected] mixed-use, urban innovation village currently under development adjacent to the 45,000-student, USF campus and one of Florida's largest Medical Research Districts. The 1.4 million square foot University Mall facility, now fully functioning as a resilient community innovation incubator and tech accelerator, on target to welcome over 3.5 million visitors in 2021, is being transformed before our very eyes into a $1.5 billion, 7.25 million square foot, urban live-work-play, Arts & Sciences Research Playground and City Center!

This genesis Kollidescope event is a celebration and networking experience for innovators and investors in a broad range of specialties including Blockchain, Crypto, Digital Assets, Esports, AI, Machine Learning, AR, XR, VR, and Immersive Arts & Tech comprising the foundational building blocks of the Metaverse. This Kollidescope experience is not all about the technology, it's about you, and it will also serve as a precursor to the upcoming season of exciting blockchain events and happenings in Tampa Bay.

Capacity is limited, so reserve your tickets in advance for $25 on EventBrite or pay $40 at the door subject to availability. Parking is free. Tickets may be purchased at the EventBrite Ticketing Page for Kollidescope: A LOOK into the RITHMverse.

The party will kick-off at 7:30pm in LOOK theater No. 10, accessed via Level 2 of the parking garage, and will showcase beats by DJ Fresh – renowned DJ, Entertainer, Producer, Event Planner & Entrepreneur, along with FazerBear's immersive visuals presented by the artist Gregg Perkins and students from the University of Tampa Film School. A full menu of delicious food and beverages, curated by LOOK's Master Chef, will be available and part of the experience.

Experience the SIGHTS & SOUNDS of the RITHMverse with likeminded guests from ecosystem companies and organizations like Redivider Blockchain (the largest digital asset Opportunity Zone fund in the US), Dilemma Esports, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Global Sports Initiatives, Kognition, !p, The Institute of Applied Engineering, Akemona, TerraDepth, Vu Studio, ABEYCHAIN, Melody Lane Creative, ADX Labs, NeuroThink, USF, UT, Moffitt, AdventHealth, AMRoC Fab Lab, blockXblock DAO, Yuengling, Rithm Labs, MARVL, Neural Neighborhood, EirthPay, Soaring City, Endorphinz, Florida Blue, WELLBUILT Bikes, Good Guys Production, NetSVS, UACDC, Nortsar Group, and many more. Come celebrate together, the dawn of a new era of Metaversal Innovation and Blockchain Revolution in Tampa Bay and Florida! This is the night you connect some major dots on your journey!

