P. Sue Perrotty Named Interim President and CEO of Tower Health

WEST READING, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Health today announced that P. Sue Perrotty, retired bank executive and community leader, has been named interim president and CEO of Tower Health. Perrotty, a member of the Tower Health board of directors since July 2019, replaces Clint Matthews, who has announced his retirement after 10 years of service to the organization.

"During Clint's tenure, Tower Health has become a healthcare leader focused on improving the health of communities throughout the Reading and greater Philadelphia region. The Board thanks him for his service," said Tom Work, chair of Tower Health's Board of Directors. "Sue has built an incredible reputation as a dynamic leader with compassion and integrity. Having served on our Board since 2019, she uniquely understands our organization and path forward."

Perrotty brings decades of leadership experience in the banking and finance industries to her new role. Over the course of her career, Perrotty has overseen multi-billion-dollar corporate integrations, managed several mergers and advised businesses of all sizes in the Reading community, Philadelphia and beyond. She is a noted expert on corporate governance and serves as an independent director of several businesses, including the publicly traded Global Net Lease, Inc.

"I am honored to have been given this responsibility as we collectively chart a smart future for Tower Health," said Perrotty. "As we move forward, I want to focus on listening to members of the clinical, support and administrative teams – the people that make Tower Health such a special place. In the weeks and months ahead, we'll be guided by our commitment to our mission of providing high-quality and affordable care to the communities we all call home."

After a 27-year career in banking, culminating as executive vice president and head of Global Operations for First Union Corp., Perrotty retired from the industry and went on to serve as chief of staff to Pennsylvania First Lady, Judge Marjorie Rendell.

"Sue is a born leader who possesses a rare capacity for synthesizing facts and problem-solving, with an analytical ability second to none. She is also a keen listener with excellent people skills," said former First Lady, Judge Marjorie Rendell. "I was fortunate to have her as my overqualified chief of staff and she remains my go-to source of advice and counsel to this day. I see her as the perfect person for this position."

"Sue has the unique ability to empower those she works with to think big and achieve things they never would have thought possible. Combined with her listening and tremendous people skills, she makes great things happen," said Samuel McCullough, former CEO for nearly 20 years of Meridian Bank and current chairman, president and CEO of Griffin Holdings Group LLC. "When we worked together, she was instrumental to our growth and success, and she remains a trusted confidant. Simply put, she always gets the job done and makes those around her better."

An active member of the community, Perrotty has led boards and capital campaigns for Albright College, her alma mater, as well as the United Way of Berks County, the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and the Berks County Community Foundation. Perrotty has also been recognized among Pennsylvania's 50 Best Women in Business, and as an Outstanding Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals' Berks Regional Chapter.

About Tower Health

Tower Health is a strong, regional, integrated healthcare provider/payer system that offers leading-edge, compassionate healthcare and wellness services to a population of 2.5 million people. With approximately 14,000 team members, Tower Health consists of Reading Hospital in West Reading; Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia; Jennersville Hospital in West Grove; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown; and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership of Tower Health and Drexel University in Philadelphia. It also includes Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing; Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences in West Reading; home healthcare services provided by Tower Health at Home; and a network of 27 urgent care facilities across the Tower Health service area. Tower Health offers a connected network of 2,200 physicians, specialists, and providers across more than 230 convenient locations. For more information, visit towerhealth.org.

