P1 Service Group Announces Partnership with Essig Plumbing & Heating

The new partnership expands P1 Service Group's operations into the Mid-Atlantic region

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Service Group, an industry-leading growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home service partner companies across the country, announced today that it has partnered with Essig Plumbing & Heating of Reading, Pennsylvania, expanding its reach to the Mid-Atlantic region.

Since opening its doors in 1938, Essig Plumbing & Heating, a Nexstar member, remains a trusted name in Eastern Pennsylvania for HVAC service and plumbing repairs by sending the right person for the work required, delivering outstanding service, and providing ongoing training to its team.

P1 Service Group's partnership with Essig Plumbing & Heating has empowered Essig to better serve more homeowners throughout the Reading, Berks County, and Lehigh County areas without interruption and has made it possible for the company to remain a third-generation family-run business.

"Our partnership with Essig is a perfect example of what P1 Service Group is all about," said P1 CEO Jeff Belk. "Our mission is to value people first and enhance the lives of home service company owners and their team members. We believe that when we care about people first, success follows."

When Essig Plumbing & Heating President Steve Essig started his journey to find a trustworthy organization that would not only help his company grow but also consider and support the needs of the people on his team, he was left feeling frustrated. He said many of the potential partners he met with only cared about the financial aspect and not the people who work for him.

But, with P1 Service Group, his experience was different. In making his decision, Essig credits the P1 leadership team's vision and philosophy of serving HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies as a true partner that consults, provides coaching, supports training, and genuinely seeks to create a better experience for all employees.

"I was not looking to be acquired, I was looking for a true partner and I found that in P1 Service Group," Essig said. "Their commitment to stand beside their partners and provide them with the backing they need to be successful while also considering the needs of their people is unique in today's culture, and the difference it has made for our team at Essig is tremendous."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home service companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, marketing, finance, training, leadership, acquisitions, business strategy, call center management, equipment pricing and procurement, and more. P1 partners with home service companies in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue that share in the belief of its mission. P1 believes growth and profits come as a result of satisfied and supported team members through a positive, thriving culture. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $3.0 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, they partner with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact [email protected] for any questions or information.

