p1440 Acquires Volleyballmag.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- p1440, the digital media company co-founded by 5x Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings, announced the acquisition of Volleyballmag.com, the leading source for industry news for more than 40 years.

The deal was finalized today and takes effect immediately. Financial details were not disclosed.

Through the sale, p1440 assumes the publication's digital assets, subscriber base, I.P., and decades of volleyball content and media assets, in addition to a veteran editorial team. p1440 has also acquired the URL VolleyballMagazine.com.

VolleyballMag.com will continue to operate day-to-day under the leadership of Ed Chan and Lee Feinswog, who purchased the publication in 2016 and transformed it into an exclusively digital platform. The VolleyballMag.com name, format, and existing coverage readers know and love will remain intact, bolstered by p1440's infrastructure and digital content team.

For Chan and Feinswog, the sale provides the resources and network to accelerate their founding vision for growth, as well as significantly expand their coverage of beach volleyball. The merger will also augment the publication's advertising position, adding experiential event components, branded-content opportunities, and more.

For p1440, the acquisition of VolleyballMag.com creates a new distribution channel for its expanding news coverage, connects the brand to the massive indoor volleyball community, and brings a seasoned editorial team on board that shares its vision to innovate the sport's media landscape.

"VolleyballMag.com has tremendous trust and brand equity in our world because everything they've done has been rooted in a pure love and passion for the game," said Walsh Jennings. "p1440 is honored to continue that mission wholeheartedly and help lead a publication so rich in our sport's history into a new phase of growth."

"We are excited about the opportunities and synergies that the p1440 team will bring to our coverage at VolleyballMag.com ," said Chan. "We have already discussed a number of exciting improvements to our existing coverage and we can't wait to show our readers what's coming next."

The sale marks the next chapter in the publication's four-decade-plus run. It was first published in 1976, and like many magazines, has had different owners and direction throughout the years, including a merger of Volleyball Magazine and Volleyball Monthly in 1982.

