P4 Security Solutions Announces New Sister Company, P4 Protective Services

Founded in 2014, P4S is a full-service protection, training, and consultation service provider for clients across the country. The P4S portfolio includes verticals in commercial real estate, retail, agriculture, cultural properties, higher education, healthcare, corporate campuses, and global operation centers, amongst others.

P4P will further grow the P4 companies' footprint of service offerings through customized Integrated Guarding Solutions specifically for organizations and facilities that require highly trained public security officers. These solutions incorporate security technology with analytics, training, consultation, and security program development - all while adhering to the highest level of professional guidelines established by P4S over the last several years.

"I am extremely proud of the team we have built for our P4 sister companies; P4 Protective Services and P4 Security Solutions," said P4 CEO and Founder, Lawrence Doria, a 40+ year security industry veteran. "Our 'Dream Team' has been personally vetted as the best of the best leading industry experts who specialize in a range of industries."

Areas of focus include guarding solutions, off-duty police services, executive protection, security training and consultation, municipal law enforcement consultation and cannabis security solutions.

P4 companies' executive leadership team includes Doria, COO and Co-Founder Adam Johnson, in addition to Executive Vice Presidents and Principals, Steve Vitale and Paul Ohm. Leadership at the P4 companies prides itself on bringing together security industry subject matter experts with specialized backgrounds, who possess industry designations that cover all facets of security. Every P4S team member is personally selected and vetted relating to their expertise and contributions in their respective fields.

About P4 Companies

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois with offices in Chicago's River North neighborhood, P4 Security Solutions (P4S) and P4 Protective Services (P4P) are sister companies that provide full-service protection, training, and consultation. The two companies work collaboratively to provide best-in-class security solutions to a variety of vertical markets.

P4S was founded in 2014, and offers Protective Services including Integrated Guarding Solutions, Off-Duty Police Services, Executive Protection and Protective Operations, in addition to Cannabis Dispensary and Cultivation Center Security. Consultation Services include Security Assessments and Emergency Management Support, Municipal and Law Enforcement Consultation, Business Support Services, Security Planning for Higher Education Institutions, and Cannabis Dispensary and Cultivation Center Security. Training offerings include Emergency Management, Human Resources and Tactical Training. Learn more at p4secure.com/.

P4P was founded in 2020, and specializes in Integrated Guarding Solutions, Strategic Security Solutions and Rapid Response. What differentiates P4P from P4S is the workforce provided to clients; P4P will meet the demand to provide civilian security officers that are trained at the highest levels to provide a boutique style approach to every client no matter the scope of work or location of their security needs. Learn more at p4protective.com/.

The P4 companies' executive leadership team is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive teams of subject matter experts in the security industry. It is comprised of some of the most recognizable names who are proven leaders within the security trade.

CEO/President and Founder Lawrence Doria





COO and Co-Founder Adam Johnson





Executive Vice President and Principal Steve Vitale





Executive Vice President and Principal Paul Ohm





Vice President of National Accounts Kevin Conway





Senior Vice President of Consultation Services Daniel S. McDevitt

Complete profiles of the P4 Companies Executive Leadership Team can be found here: p4protective.com/about-us/leadership-team/

Please Note: The members of the P4 executive leadership team are subject matter experts for a variety of security-related services, and can be available to the news media (television, radio or print) to provide expert commentary/insight, as well as context for issues/current events that relate to areas of focus for a vast range of security solutions.

SOURCE P4 Security Solutions

Related Links

http://www.p4secure.com

