PA Casino Slot Machine Revenue Down 1.7% in October

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted on its web site today the monthly report for total revenue generated from the play of slot machines at casinos during October 2018.

According to the report, October's gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $186,255,556, a 1.7% decrease in revenue when compared to the $189,527,493 generated in October 2017. Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in October of this year was $97,115,033*.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,407 during October 2018 compared to 25,941 at the casinos in October 2017.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino October 2018 October 2017 % Change Parx Casino $32,177,882.98 $31,531,814.10 2.05% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $22,470,291.61 $24,336,691.41 -7.67% Rivers Casino $22,021,532.84 $21,257,150.33 3.60% The Meadows Casino $17,259,251.32 $17,654,738.22 -2.24% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino $15,839,982.23 $16,368,180.52 -3.23% Mohegan Sun Pocono $15,520,673.14 $16,475,124.06 -5.79% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $15,328,381.07 $16,460,671.49 -6.88% SugarHouse Casino $14,694,102.71 $14,316,297.49 2.64% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,071,147.19 $12,171,785.42 -0.83% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $9,383,905.68 $9,233,348.67 1.63% Valley Forge Casino Resort $7,353,166.77 $7,117,931.22 3.30% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,135,238.53 $2,603,760.31 -17.99% Statewide Total $186,255,556.07 $189,527,493.24 -1.73%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov . You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

