PA Craft Shop Creates Shotgun Shell Art for 55th Annual Catoctin Colorfest on Oct. 13-14

FAWN GROVE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Pennsylvania couple Zach and Janelle James will be bringing their artwork made from spent shotgun shells to the 55th annual Catoctin Colorfest, located in Thurmont, Md.

"Throughout the year, all of our sales come from our online store," stated Janelle James, founder of Ready Aim Craft. "Colorfest gives us the opportunity to meet our customers in person. The best part of it is, our customers are usually folks with whom we share common interests and values."

Ready Aim Craft is a member of the NRA Business Alliance, and every item in the shop is designed and created to show support for the Second Amendment and celebrate American pride and patriotism. The shop's most popular item online and at Colorfest is their American Flag made from red, white and blue spent 12 gauge shotgun shells.

"We have been, and hope to remain, the only vendor at Colorfest selling items made from shotgun shells," Janelle said. "We've always done things a little differently, which I think our customers appreciate. Whether visitors to our booth purchase something or not, just someone stopping by to show appreciation our work or have a conversation with us is truly humbling."

The 55th Annual Catoctin Colorfest, located at the base of the Catoctin Mountains in Thurmont, Md., will take place on October 13 and 14, from 9am-5pm each day. Admission is free. For more information, visit: https://www.visitfrederick.org/event/catoctin-colorfest/7331/

Future plans for the shop include building their store on Amazon Handmade: https://www.amazon.com/handmade/Ready-Aim-Craft

About Ready Aim Craft

Ready Aim Craft (www.readyaimcraft.com) is a craft shop comprised of various items celebrating American pride and patriotism. The shop was created in 2013 by Janelle James, and everything is created and made by her and her husband, Zach, who serves in the Air Force.

