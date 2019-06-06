PA Cyber Charter School to graduate 1,300 students in Class of 2019

MIDLAND, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School will graduate about 1,300 members of the Class of 2019, with nearly 700 students participating in two commencement exercises across the commonwealth, announced CEO Brian Hayden.

He congratulated members of the PA Cyber Class of 2019 for their success and for having chosen a non-traditional path to a high school diploma, one that required them to take a greater responsibility for their education and to learn in new and different ways. Hayden will deliver a message to the graduates at the ceremonies.

Graduation ceremonies are set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 8, at Community College of Beaver County, where nearly 350 students will receive their diplomas, and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, where another 350 students will participate in commencement exercises.

The school organizes ceremonies at eastern and western venues to accommodate graduates, who hail from every corner of the state. Though it is among the largest schools in Pennsylvania, PA Cyber strives to make its graduation ceremonies intimate.

Speaking for his fellow graduates at the Monaca venue will be Hunter Hardway, of Washington, who plans to attend West Virginia University to study mining engineering. He is the son of Edward and Amanda Hardway.

In his speech, Hardway, who enrolled in PA Cyber in sixth grade, plans to draw on experiences from his membership in the school's DECA club and advice from his soccer coach to motivate fellow graduates to never give up and give their all.

"Using my own story I hope to inspire others to write their own," Hardway said. "I believe that the message my speech will impart – to always take the extra mile – is important for people to hear no matter what their post high school plans are."

Always going the extra mile translated into Hardway earning his Eagle Scout badge in 2017, serving as president of the history club his freshman and sophomore years, and excelling as a DECA team member.

Morgan Osborne, of Brackney in Susquehanna County, will speak on behalf of her classmates at the graduation ceremony in Kutztown. The daughter of Janet and Craig Osborne, Morgan is a hip hop and lyrical dancer. She plans to take a gap year to work before she pursues a degree in software engineering.

"It is a huge honor to speak for the class of a school that I was proud to be a part of," Osborne said. "I want to include the whole Class of 2019 in my speech, not just myself. When I'm on the stage, I want to make it about everyone," she said.

Osborne says she will encourage her classmates to pursue their passions and discover their own paths.

"I plan to discuss the past, present and future of our class, and the choices we can make, and the lives that we can choose for ourselves," she said.

Interim Chief Academic Officer, Frances Spigelmyer, one of a trio of speakers drawing on themes of perseverance, trust and gratitude, said she will speak about the value of giving thanks, advising students that, "Practicing intentional gratitude allows us to realize that all we are, all we possess, and all we seek is more than enough to accept the past, to appreciate the present, and to embrace the future."

On trust, Deputy Chief Academic Officer, Jennifer Shoaf, said she plans to advise students, "While trust can be difficult and can change over time, trust is necessary. Always remember to trust in the lessons you've learned and trust in yourself."

PA Cyber 9-12 high school principal, Sean Snowden, who had some fun with students at last year's ceremonies by taking a group selfie with the class, said he may have another trick up his sleeve for the Class of 2019.

Snowden will talk to the students about the importance of persevering. He will aptly quote Julie Andrews to inspire the graduates, telling them, "Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding the 20th."

The Pittsburgh Trombone Project will perform during the ceremonies. Through PA Cyber's Facebook page, the school is providing a live stream of the ceremonies.

