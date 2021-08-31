PA Cyber Enhances Five Regional Offices for Students and Families

"We want to provide the best facilities that we can for students and their families. I am hopeful we will have a school year filled with activities at our nine regional offices," says PA Cyber CEO Brian Hayden.

PA Cyber has been educating children online for 21 years and has had a presence in all the cities mentioned below for at least 10 years. The school relocated these offices to increase square footage and enhance visibility and accessibility for students and families.

The Erie office relocated in early 2020, but the celebration was postponed due to COVID-19. A ribbon-cutting event will take place on September 30 .

1980 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509

The new Greensburg regional office will open for student activities in September.

1040 Towne Square Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601

The new Harrisburg office is expected to open in November or December of this year. The approx. 14,000-square-foot building marks PA Cyber's 15-year presence in the city.

3721 TecPort Drive, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17111

The Philadelphia regional office is relocating from Crum Lynne to Springfield , with a tentative move-in date of November or December 2021 . The 12,500-square-foot building marks the school's 15-year presence in the city. 825 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

Additionally, the State College regional office remained at the same address but expanded by adding a flex space for student activities and a larger family waiting area. PA Cyber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 22 at 1700 South Atherton Street, State College, PA, 16801.

Media Contact: Casie Colalella | [email protected]

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instruction methods, and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content that is aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland, Beaver County, and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

SOURCE The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber)