PA Gaming Control Board Renews License for Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board yesterday unanimously voted to renew the Category 1 Racetrack Casino operator's license of Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County.

The seven member Board determined that Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC had fulfilled the obligations under its previously-approved casino operator's license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.

The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the Board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision. A public input hearing was held on October 2nd of this year in the casino's host municipality, East Hanover Township, where personnel of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility's operation since its last license renewal was granted in August 2014. The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact in the community.

In reaching its decision, the Board also reviewed testimony received at the hearing from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board's Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg today to permit Board members to further question Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal. A PowerPoint presentation provided at the meeting is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, under the Board Meetings tab.

Since its opening in November 2006, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course has generated over $2.7 billion in gross revenue from the play of slot machines and table games resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $1.4 billion in gaming tax revenue. Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course currently operates over 2,000 slot machines and 75 table games, while employing more than 900 persons. It also recently opened Pennsylvania's first sports wagering facility.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. To date, the PGCB regulates the play within the Commonwealth of Fantasy Sports Contests along with one casino operator offering Sports Wagering. Additional new gaming initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov . You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

