PA iLottery Game Awards First $100,000 Prize

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Lottery's Dabloons™ iLottery game has awarded its first $100,000 prize.

"We're happy to announce PA iLottery's first major prize award," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "Since launching in May, iLottery has already awarded more than $48 million in prizes to players all across Pennsylvania."

Dabloons is a pirate-themed, find-style game. A treasure map of 24 spots appears on the main game screen. To win a prize, the player must reveal coins in the play grid or win prizes in bonus Mini-Games.

PA iLottery games offer an all-new type of play experience. As with other types of Lottery games, winning plays are randomly awarded. Players can try out demo versions of the interactive games for free at pailottery.com.

To play iLottery games for money, create an account at pailottery.com and add a payment method. Credit cards are not accepted. Prizes are paid back to the player's account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity.

To play PA iLottery games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. Google Play does not offer the PA Lottery Official App.

To promote responsible play, PA iLottery allows players to set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

Pennsylvania is the seventh U.S. state to sell lottery games online.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Play online at pailottery.com. Install our official mobile app

