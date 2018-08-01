PA Lottery Fast Play Prize of Over $117,000 Won in Pittsburgh

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $117,136.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery's Break the Bank Fast Play game was sold in Pittsburgh on August 1, 2018.

Giant Eagle, 600 Towne Square Way, Brentwood, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Break the Bank, a $5 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for instructions.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket's purchase date.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

About Fast Play: Fast Play games offer the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. Sold at the counter or at self-service terminals, Fast Play tickets must be printed at the time of purchase. Review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use our mobile app's ticket checker to determine if it is a winner. Some Fast Play games offer a progressive top prize that grows until it is won, then immediately resets and starts growing again. Find game rules, chances of winning and other information at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Play online at pailottery.com. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

