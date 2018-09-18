PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $150,000 Sold in Montco

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Montgomery County supermarket sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, September 15, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 02-18-19-24-34, and the red Powerball 03, to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Wegmans Food Market, One Village Dr., King of Prussia, earns a $500 selling bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 29,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including two tickets that won $50,000 and more than 7,500 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by three. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $163 million, or $96.4 million cash, for the Wednesday, September 19, drawing. Visit palottery.com to learn how to play Powerball.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

