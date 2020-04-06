PA Public Cyber Charter Schools Continuing to Educate Our students

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of uncertain times, public cyber charter schools are not only continuing to educate students across the commonwealth, but they are offering their years of expertise to anyone who will listen. As each school in Pennsylvania has been forced to close their doors, the virtual schooling option has moved to the forefront of discussion in every county in PA. What once was a novel approach has now become a necessity as people from across Pennsylvania embrace a new world. Luckily, there are public schools within the Commonwealth that have been perfecting this method of education for the last 20 years.



From the time Governor Wolf announced his first pandemic-induced plan for schools across PA, cyber charter schools have followed suit, closing their physical facilities yet still providing virtual classrooms by almost seamlessly rolling out their Continuity of Education plans as Governor Wolf has asked all public schools to do.



"We made a commitment to educate our students and that's exactly what we plan to do," said Dr. Michael Conti, CEO Agora Cyber Charter School. "In these times, normalcy is crucial, and we are so proud of our staff and families who jumped right in and continue to tell us just how important it is to provide as strong of an education as possible. Whether it's for 1 week, 1 month, 1 year, or 1 decade, we just want every student to have the opportunity they deserve."



Not only are these schools proud about being able to still educate, but the Public Cyber Charter School Association (PCCSA) welcomes the ability to collaborate and partner with other public schools, Governor Wolf, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly, to ensure that learning continues during this crisis. With two decades of cyber education expertise at their disposal, these schools have gone out of their way to offer any assistance necessary to teachers, counselors and administrators from traditional public schools who have recently taken on the new role as cyber educators. From webinars to conference calls, teacher tips to counselor considerations, staff from each of these schools have been sharing lessons across Pennsylvania and beyond.



"Families in Pennsylvania deserve a free and appropriate public education," said Dr. James Hanak. "Remediation and activities are nice, but the Continuity of Education is crucial. Combining the current level of scholastic activities provided by many school districts with the upcoming summer brain drain could set students up for a very difficult fall. We're all in this together, so that's why we've offered assistance to anyone who will listen and we're here to help. At the end of the day, it's about educating the students of Pennsylvania."



The Public Cyber Charter School Association empathizes with any school district that is struggling and continues to offer assistance in whatever way necessary. Public Cyber Schools are here to stay, so it's time to take advantage of the expertise that has been accumulated.

SOURCE Public Cyber Charter School Association