PA Supreme Court Orders Release of Maurice Hudson; REFORM Alliance Applauds Move, Pushes New Law

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the release of a man who had been jailed for up to three years for no other reason than his inability to pay his court costs.

In February of 2019, Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Maurice Hudson to 18-36 months in prison because he could not afford to pay $1,941 in court fees. Hudson has been crime-free for over a decade. His reincarceration tore him away from his job and his family, leaving his wife alone and struggling to care for his two daughters with special needs.

REFORM Alliance issued the following statement on Friday:

REFORM Alliance applauds the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for ordering the release of Maurice Hudson. Being poor is not a crime. Judge Brinkley should never have sent Mr. Hudson, the father of special needs kids, to prison just because he could not afford to pay $1,941 in fees. Unfortunately, Mr. Hudson is not alone. Pennsylvania has the third highest percentage of its population under community supervision in the country. Many people who are not committing new crimes end up back in prison — just because they don't have enough money to pay fines or fees. This is why we urge the Pennsylvania legislature to quickly pass Smart Probation Reform SB14 and HB1555. We need legislation to put an end to these abuses. And we invite all people of conscience to join us at reformalliance.com .

If the Smart Probation legislation currently under consideration in Pennsylvania (HB1555 and SB14) were law, it would have prevented Mr. Hudson from going through this ordeal by:

Creating reasonable limits on supervision time (5 years for felonies; 3 years for misdemeanors)

Preventing extension of supervision or reincarceration solely because someone is unable to pay probation-related fines or fees

Requiring the court and probation officer explicitly look at family and childcare responsibilities in addition to fines and fees while evaluating their ability to pay and compliance with probation conditions

Implementing an incentive-based system, such as earned time credit, which could have rewarded Maurice with a reduced probation sentence for achievements and good behavior while under supervision

These bipartisan bills are co-sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier and Rep. Jordan Harris in the Pennsylvania House, and Sen. Anthony Williams and Sen. Camera Bartolotta in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Cases like Hudson's are all too common. Across Pennsylvania, people are sent to prison at an alarming rate for non-crime "technical violations." Such technical violations include: being too poor to afford probation fees, crossing county lines without permission, and missing arbitrary curfews.

Excessive probation violations have resulted in Pennsylvania having the nation's third-highest percentage of its population on probation. The commonwealth wastes an estimated $101 million on incarceration for technical violations alone.

"This judge needs to go, and the bad laws that make these abuses possible also need to go," REFORM CEO Van Jones said. "Outrages like this will continue to happen until Pennsylvania passes Smart Probation Reform."

"I'm grateful that he'll get to be home and spend Thanksgiving with his family," REFORM cofounder Michael Rubin said. "Maurice is another example of why we need to change the probation laws in Pennsylvania – so you can't go to prison when you don't commit a crime!"

REFORM Alliance is a part of a broad bipartisan coalition that is working for probation reform in Pennsylvania. The many groups engaged in this coalition include:

JustLeadershipUSA

ACLU Pennsylvania

FAMM

Americans for Prosperity Pennsylvania

American Conservative Union

Commonwealth Foundation

Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Color of Change

Law Enforcement Action Partnership

Patrick K. Nightingale

Pennsylvania Prison Society

Prison Society Justice Action Network

Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce 1Hood

Goldring Reentry Initiative

Sankofa Healing Studio

R Street Institute

Center for Employment Opportunities

Amistad Law Project

FreedomWorks

Realistic ReEntry

About REFORM Alliance

The REFORM Alliance is committed to advancing criminal justice reform and eradicating laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States. To achieve that objective, REFORM will pass probation reform bills at the state level, use media to amplify the need for comprehensive reform and build an inclusive, bipartisan alliance of leaders who share a vision for ambitiously and efficiently transforming the criminal justice system. CNN host, author, and activist Van Jones is the CEO of REFORM.

REFORM's founding partners include (in alphabetical order):

Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold ;

Entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter;

Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ;

Third Point LLC CEO and founder Daniel S. Loeb ;

Award-winning recording artist Meek Mill;

Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz ;

Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin ;

Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert F. Smith ;

Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai .

To learn more, visit reformalliance.com and follow @reform on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: REFORMalliance@berkcommunications.com

SOURCE REFORM Alliance