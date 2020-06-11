Pablo A. Lam González's new book Desde la Cruz, an engrossing novel inspired by true events of doctors struggling in a nation with inexistent liberty

Pablo A. Lam González said this about his book: "Based on real events, the story unfolds in a community of Cuban doctors in post-apartheid South Africa. It narrates the experiences, nostalgia, and difficulties they face in a world of freedom and democracy hitherto unknown, the pressures to which they are subjected by a government that oppresses and enslaves them as thinking goods.

In the midst of everything, the central character is involved in a casual event that will change the course of his entire life. Discovering everything behind his honorable work is rebirth; intelligence, courage, truth, honor, and hope. They will be their weapons against the absolutist power.

If for a Cuban freedom has an indescribable price, for a doctor this represents the almost unattainable chimera of his indoctrinated existence."

Published by Page Publishing, Pablo A. Lam González's new book Desde la Cruz is a riveting account of real-life challenges in the medical field amid the upholding of duty and oath to persevere life being convoluted by the toil of democracy's absence and abuse of power.

Consumers who wish to witness a steadfast display of honor in a society wrecked by the pressures of harassment can purchase Desde la Cruz in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

