Pabst Blue Ribbon Reveals Winners For 2019 Art Can Contest

"The Art Can Contest is about inspiring America," said Andrew Heard, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Brand Manager for Art. "We want to inspire artists to create, and give them an audience of millions, while inspiring our customers by letting them engage with incredible art wherever they are enjoying a Pabst Blue Ribbon."

The Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest receives thousands of entries, and each year the submission standards get higher and higher. As a result, in 2019 Pabst Blue Ribbon chose three Grand Prize Art Can winners and added a Digital Media category.

The Grand Prize Art Can winners will be rolled out throughout the year, covering over six million various sized Pabst Blue Ribbon cans with original art in 2019. Charlie Kendall will cover the 12oz can, Kelly Ward the 16oz can and Tenbeete Solomon (aka Trap Bob) the 24oz can.

In the Digital Media categories Travis Ragsdale took 1st place, Joey Souza 2nd and Kim Hui 3rd. After the contest Travis was hired by Pabst Blue Ribbon to create the animations to accompany the winning cans, further example of how Pabst Blue Ribbon's Art Can contest empowers artists. All six winners also receive cash prizes from Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The Art Can contest is just one element of Pabst Blue Ribbon's commitment to supporting arts around America. Since 2016 Pabst Blue Ribbon has commissioned over 175 original murals across the country. In 2018 Pabst Blue Ribbon also opened up the 1700 Naud St. art space in Los Angeles, and will open up a NYC space in 2019. Both serve as creative hubs for the community, hosting art openings, record release parties, conversations and much more. Pabst Blue Ribbon also supports hundreds of regional art events across the US every year through their field marketing teams.

The 2020 Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can contest will launch October 1, 2019, visit Pabst Blue Ribbon ART for further details.

SOURCE Pabst Blue Ribbon

Related Links

https://pabstblueribbon.com

