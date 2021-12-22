PAC Global announces "5G for Free"

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Global Holdings LLC, the operator of the World's largest data blockchain network, wants customers to start their New Year off with FREE secure data. PAC is offering customers 5 gigabytes of free storage when customers sign up for a their yanDNA™ Beta Version data storage account available at https://yandna.io/register.



The "5G for Free" (#5GforFree) promotion is meant to introduce customers to the future of data storage and allow them to familiarize themselves with yanDNA's Beta version in advance of the launch of the full multi-featured product, currently in development. This promotion comes on the heels of PAC's Brand Awareness Campaign, which featured dynamic digital billboards appearing in the financial epicenters of central London and Times Square in New York City on the NASDAQ billboard.



yanDNA is PAC's first IPFS-based public product release directly integrated with the yanNETWORK. This distributed filing system allows customers to easily store data in a secure place while simultaneously preparing for NFT support, which will grant customers the option to monetize their data. The yanDNA Beta product is running on an internally decentralized network, which due to free market acquisition has centralized majority ownership.



The yanNETWORK is envisioned to be a completely distributed data storage network, comprised of over 22,000 Masternodes running on virtual private servers provided by the open source blockchain technology that powers PAC Protocol. This allows all data to be split up and distributed into fractions of data sets on each Masternode. There is unmatched file security because the fractioned or "sharded" data is divided across multiple servers, meaning there is no single point of vulnerability to exploit.



"In a time when ransomware attacks and hacks are daily headlines, we see yanDNA as the data storage solution of the future. People should be able to store and transfer their data with the peace of mind that their information is secure. PAC's developers are on track to make yanDNA the industry standard in security upon full launch," explains Drew Saunders, Founder and Chairman. "Content creators from all industries will be using yanDNA to instantly delivery high-value data like final mastered films or music for theaters or record labels, demonstrating how this technology could be invaluable to any industry," Saunders adds.



While the Beta version simply introduces users to the platform and serves as a secure file repository, the completed vision of yanDNA's user functionality is similar to DropBox or Google Drive, but on a blockchain powered network. After a quick account creation, which includes email verification and setting your own secure passwords, your yanDNA account is encrypted for your use only. Users can securely upload/download their data, preview and search for files, or share data via a public URL. Anticipated features in Beta updates include drag and drop file management, add contacts and send/share data privately to other members on the network, and creating groups for shared interests.



In addition to data transfer and storage, the complete vision includes PAC Protocol's yanNETWORK offering a secure and ownable solution for NFT storage and transfers by allowing NFT creators to fully own and occupy the original metadata of the NFT upon full product launch. "With the growing commercial market of NFTs, this will be a game changer in the marketplace for NFT creators to control and manage the full value of their NFTs," explains Drew Saunders.



For further information on PAC Protocol and its yanDNA and to sign-up for a free account, please visit the official website at https://pacprotocol.com.



About PAC Global Holdings, LLC (PAC) based in the US, is focused exclusively on providing next-generation blockchain network solutions to solve real-world problems. It is currently the largest master node network in the world focused on data storage and its network has points of presence in nearly 30 countries. Its network is based on the energy-efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, which greatly reduces our overall carbon footprint. For more information about PAC Protocol or if you are interested in partnering with us on decentralized storage please visit us at @PACcoinOfficial, or our website at www.pacglobal.io.

