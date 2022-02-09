PAC Global Announces Smarter NFT Minting and Secure Storage with Pac Protocol's yanDNA™ Coming Soon

With NFT popularity on the rise and new NFT's being minted daily, many consumers haven't taken the time to secure their intellectual property. Did you know, for example, that if you do not personally secure the metadata and hash for your NFT, that information is stored elsewhere and out of your control? Or that if a hosting issue occurred and your metadata or hashtag were compromised, you could lose your NFT?

These issues and more are resolved with upcoming updates to yanDNA beta version, PAC's data storage and transfer system. Using the yanNETWORK, a proprietary IPFS distributed network of internally decentralized Masternodes, NFTs will be able to be minted in yanSAFE, or one of the other popular networks like Ethereum and Binance, where you retain a copy of the metadata and hash.

PAC Protocol's NFT minting and storage solutions are made simple with intuitive interface features for all consumer skill levels. From minting in yanSAFE to yanDNA's storage and transfer solutions, it will be easier than ever to secure NFTs on PAC's distributed and internally decentralized IPFS network. "This is a game changer," said Drew Saunders, Chairman of the Board. "The growing commercial market of NFTs demands that creators secure and manage the full value of their NFTs, and now we offer a one stop solution."



Paving the way to democratized secure data for all, PAC Protocol's yanDNA™ is a first of a kind blockchain-based storage product that allows users to secure their data, offering 5G of storage for FREE. yanSAFE is PAC Protocol's premium desktop wallet that will soon support NFT minting.

For further information on yanDNA, yanSAFE and PAC Protocol, visit: https://pacprotocol.com/network-product/yandna.



PAC Global Holdings LLC (PAC), based in the US, is focused exclusively on providing next generation blockchain network solutions to solve real-world problems. It is currently the largest Masternode network in the world focused on data storage, and its network has points of presence in nearly 30 countries. The network is based on the energy-efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, which greatly reduces our overall carbon footprint. For more information about PAC Protocol, or if you are interested in partnering with us for decentralized storage, please visit @PACcoinOfficial on Twitter or www.pacprotocol.com. Recorded addresses from PAC Protocol's Chairman can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfPZu3sclfQ

