PAC Worldwide Appoints Procurement Expert to VP Role

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nellie Perry has been named Vice President of Global Sourcing and Procurement at PAC Worldwide. Company President Steve Foster cited her 17-years of industry experience with packaging materials and supply chain management in making the announcement.

Ms. Perry will oversee the procurement of all resins, prints, coatings, tapes, composites, and related materials used in PAC's flexible and sustainable packaging. The global leader produces a wide assortment of mailers, pouches, cold chain packaging, and other customized solutions for a customer list that includes some of the world's most recognized brands.

Prior to joining PAC Worldwide, Ms. Perry managed global strategic sourcing for Michelman, a global developer, and manufacturer of sustainable chemistry used in coatings, digital printing, foodservice packaging, and advanced composites for automotive and aerospace. That followed similar roles for Prysmian Group, Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), and Procter & Gamble.

"Nellie brings the depth of expertise and sophistication in sourcing that we need to support our expanding global operations," said Mr. Foster. "As we scale to meet demand across all market segments, her procurement acumen provides the ideal platform to meet our production targets and drive growth."

Ms. Perry performed her post-graduate studies at the University of Florida, where she earned a Master of Science degree in Decision and Information Sciences, with a concentration in Supply Chain Management. She also received her BS degree there, majoring in Biochemistry and Chemical Engineering.

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,400 team members through operations in the US, UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

