PAC Worldwide Opens New Tech Center

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly connected relationship between materials science and engineering needed to advance the production of eco friendly packaging just got closer at PAC Worldwide – literally and figuratively. The global leader will unveil its new Tech Center in Middletown, Ohio, near Cincinnati, with an August 24 grand opening.

The 9,600 square-foot facility, which brings PAC's engineering as well as its research & development units together under one roof, reflects the company's signature focus on innovation. Because of their proximity to one another, the two groups can more effectively collaborate on concept development, testing, and production of packaging prototypes. They will be located directly adjacent to one of the company's large manufacturing facilites, which further increases operating efficiencies.

PAC Worldwide President Steve Foster said, "The Tech Center has long been a strategic priority for executive management. When the opportunity presented itself to acquire the space necessary to integrate people and process, we knew it was time to strike. It's a significant milestone in PAC's growth story."

Many of the world's largest consumer packaged goods brands protect their products in PAC Worldwide packaging. The Seattle-based manufacturer also serves numerous e-commerce companies.

"We're continuously examining our design and development process to find ways to become more agile," said PAC Senior Vice-President of Engineering Misha Riveros. "Those breakthroughs often revolve around technological advances, but innovation at its core is about people and creating an environment that facilitates more effective collaboration. The Tech Center will be that place at PAC."

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs nearly 2,000 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia.

