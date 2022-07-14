Pacaso Named Most Innovative Company Finalist in Inman Innovator Awards

"There's no doubt that Pacaso and our innovative co-ownership model offers a solution for both communities and buyers." Tweet this

Founded in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 destinations globally and has sold 600 units since its first sale less than two years ago. For buyers, Pacaso makes second home ownership more accessible by lowering ownership cost and by reducing hassle through a fully-managed owner experience. For communities, co-ownership means less competition for single family homes, more spending at local businesses, and more tax revenue according to an economic study .

Pacaso's recognition by industry leaders further cements the increasingly common category of co-ownership as the future of real estate. The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type, Engel & Vӧlkers introduced Pacaso and co-ownership to its already full-service luxury brokerage, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® selected Pacaso for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms. The company has also aligned with an esteemed roster of innovative real estate agents including Ryan Serhant, Josh and Matt Altman, Landon Clements and Roh Habibi in its newly formed Pacaso Agent Collective .

Winners will be announced live at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Aug. 3-5, 2022. To learn more about Pacaso, please visit the Pacaso website .

