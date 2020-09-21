PACCAR's New Partnership with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to Accelerate U.S. and Canadian Electric Truck Market

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PACCAR is collaborating with Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric to provide a charging infrastructure package solution for customers that purchase battery electric Kenworth and Peterbilt heavy and medium duty trucks in the United States and Canada.

By leveraging their respective strengths in microgrid technology and scalable, repeatable designs, both Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power systems solutions that benefit their customers and the environment.

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, builds a comprehensive suite of IoT-enabled solutions that would support overnight low-power AC chargers all the way up to microgrid enabled DC fast chargers capable of power sharing across multiple trucks.

"We are proud to partner with Kenworth and Peterbilt in facilitating their electric truck deployment and offer our infrastructure leadership and reliable approach to microgrids to support this initiative," said Annette Clayton, CEO & President, Schneider Electric North America. "By providing our power systems expertise and expanding Energy-as-a-Service capabilities, we can help PACCAR meet the evolving needs of fleets and truck operators, while further enhancing environmental stewardship."

"We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers," said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer. "Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt and Kenworth zero emissions truck models, combined with a comprehensive charging solution utilizing Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies' products and services."

Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will be able to order electric chargers from PACCAR Parts. PACCAR Financial will provide flexible financing options for infrastructure and charging systems. PacLease will bundle the cost of charging systems within full service lease offerings to customers. The partnership will help customers navigate the numerous financial incentives available from a variety of government agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Faith Technologies will facilitate the integration between Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, the charger hardware and the network software for seamless installation. They will perform site assessment, energy modeling and engineering to meet unique customer requirements and provide turnkey solutions for installation. Faith Technologies brings almost 50 years of experience with the electrical design and installation work across the nation and is able to maintain and repair equipment after sale.

"Faith Technologies welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with PACCAR. We especially look forward to working with Kenworth and Peterbilt and their customers to prepare the charging infrastructure for battery electric trucks," said Mike Jansen, Faith Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Faith Technologies

Established in 1972, Faith Technologies, Inc. is an energy expert and national leader in electrical planning, engineering, design and installation. As a comprehensive authority in the field of electrical and energy services, Faith leads industry change through a dedicated investment in technology, strategic project consulting and process engineering that drives productivity, value, and above all, safety. Breaking industry benchmarks, Faith drives trends in growth and development through continual investment in their merit-based employees' skill, leadership and career development. Faith Technologies is headquartered in Menasha, Wisconsin and has regional offices throughout the country. For more information on news, press and accolades, visit faithtechnologies.com/news, or learn more at faithtechnologies.com.

About PACCAR

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Discover Life Is On: http://www.schneider-electric.com/b2b/en/campaign/life-is-on/life-is-on.jsp

Discover EcoStruxure: http://www.schneider-electric.com/ecostruxure

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric

https://blog.schneider-electric.com

#SchneiderElectric #EcoStruxure

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

https://www.se.com

