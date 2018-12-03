Pace Helps Remove Barriers for People with Disabilities

The video and graphics below provide educational support related to Pace's fixed route system and ADA Paratransit service. The materials are intended to improve the experience for riders living with a disability by increasing understanding of Pace's offerings.

"Our goal is to eliminate transportation barriers between our customers and their destinations, which is directly in line with the theme of this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 'empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality,'" said Pace Chairman Richard Kwasneski. "We know that barriers take many forms, which is why safety and accessibility are of the utmost importance to our operations. Our fully accessible fleet and numerous supporting services — like ADA Paratransit — make safe, equal access to public transportation possible."

Pace has been a leader in ensuring all Chicagoans have equal access to public transit solutions in its service area for nearly 30 years. Its fixed route bus fleet was the first in northeastern Illinois to achieve full accessibility by making a number of features standard on all Pace buses. Buses can be lowered or kneeled to make it easier for passengers to step on or off the bus and are equipped with ramps for those who may need them to board or exit the vehicle. Automated audio and visual route identification and stop announcements, wheelchair securement areas, and designated priority seating for people with disabilities and seniors make for a completely accessible experience. Additionally, riders with disabilities may be eligible to ride at reduced fares or for free when using Pace's fixed route system.

For those living with disabilities that prevent them from using fixed route buses, Pace's ADA Paratransit service provides transportation options comparable to the fixed route system. It received a perfect score from the Federal Transit Administration in 2015 following an enhanced review of its policies and operations. In order to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers, Pace also allows one personal care attendant for each rider to ride for free.

"While our Paratransit service drivers are happy to help riders with boarding and exiting the vehicle, they must maintain a line of sight to the bus at all times to make sure other passengers are safe as well," added Kwasneski. "That's why we encourage our passengers to travel with personal care attendants to help them to their destination. For us, all roads lead back to safety and accessibility."

For a complete guide to the Pace ADA Paratransit service, click here . To learn more about Pace's fixed route system, click here .

