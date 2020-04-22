Pace-O-Matic of Virginia Applauds Passage of Amendment Enabling Virginians to Continue Playing Popular Skill Games and Support New COVID-19 Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace-O-Matic of Virginia (POM of VA), who markets Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment skill games, released the following statement today thanking Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly for passing legislation allowing skill games to operate within the commonwealth for the next year in a taxed and regulated environment.

"On behalf of the thousands of small businesses we service and depend upon skill game revenue to make ends meet, Pace-O-Matic of Virginia extends its appreciation to Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia General Assembly for voting for legislation that supports hardworking Virginians and benefits scores of citizens impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Thousands of bars, restaurants, convenience stores and coin-operators across Virginia have seen their businesses decimated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they need the revenue our skill games provide now more than ever.



"We are pleased that a system for regulation and taxation of skill games has been put in place. This is something our company has long advocated that the commonwealth do. Additionally, we are proud that the vast majority of the new tax revenue will support Virginia's COVID-19 relief fund, which will assist small businesses and protect people's housing, as well as sustain nursing homes and other health care providers. Additionally, a portion of the revenue will go to municipalities where our games are located.

"We look forward to partnering with the commonwealth as we work with small businesses and others, helping them recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis."





POM of VA, headquartered in Henrico County, has operated in Virginia since 2017. Before placing its games in the market, POM of VA received letters of approval from the Bureau of Alcohol and Beverage Control and met with nearly all of the state's commonwealth attorneys. POM of VA has over 7,000 games across Virginia in more than 2,000 locations. During the past three years, revenue has helped hundreds of small businesses, produced millions of dollars in tax proceeds and over $1.5 million in donations to various charities and non-profits across the commonwealth.

