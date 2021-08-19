Pace of Price Gains for Regional Home Sales Slowing

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For July 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $580,000, representing a 1.8% increase from $570,000 reported for the prior month. Between June and July 2021, closed regional sales activity including residential, condo, and co-op transactions, edged up slightly from 6,533 to 6,580 representing less than a 1% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties that make up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Real estate markets operate differently depending on the area, but with the exception of Sullivan County, the pace of month-over-month price gains are beginning to slow, indicating prices are starting to adjust. We will continue monitoring housing market trends across the region and will report monthly on the performance."

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

