PACE Reduces Burden of Family Caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The caregiver burden of family members is significantly reduced when a loved one is enrolled in a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®), according to a new survey by the National PACE Association.

The survey results are being released in conjunction with National PACE Month, which is celebrated in September to increase awareness and appreciation of PACE. This year's theme is "Caring for Caregivers, Caring for You" to highlight the role of caregivers and the support provided to them by PACE programs. PACE is an innovative Medicare and Medicaid program that helps people meet their health care needs in the home and community and at day centers rather than in a nursing home or other care facility.

"For decades we have heard from family caregivers that PACE changed their lives when their family member enrolled in PACE," said Shawn Bloom, CEO and president of the National PACE Association. "Now we have quantifiable evidence that this is true."

The new survey on caregiver burden found that 96.6 percent of family members are satisfied with the support they receive through PACE, and 97.5 percent of family caregivers would recommend PACE to someone in a similar situation.

Nearly half (49.6 percent) of family members reported high caregiver burden at the time their loved one enrolled in PACE. After enrollment, more than 58 percent of those who had rated their caregiver burden as moderate to high experienced less burden.

"Most families want to provide the best care they can for their loved ones but might not know how, have other responsibilities such as parenting, or require professional caregivers," said Bloom. "PACE can help fill in the gaps in all those ways."

The PACE model of care is centered around an interdisciplinary team that delivers care across various settings. As a result, PACE can tailor care plans for enrollees and their families, providing respite care and caregiver training and support.

"PACE supports family caregivers whenever possible," said Bloom. "Caregivers play a key role in PACE because the goal is to keep people in the community for as long as possible."

With programs in 31 states, PACE provides care to individuals age 55 and over who qualify for a nursing home level of care. PACE is the most successful model for keeping individuals out of nursing homes and in the community, where they enjoy a higher quality of life, remain connected to the community, and receive care in the most cost-effective way. PACE reduces the costs associated with emergency room visits, unnecessary hospital admissions and long-term nursing home placements. More than 95 percent of PACE enrollees live in the community.1

The new caregiver survey was conducted by Vital Research on behalf of the National PACE Association using the Zarit Burden Interview.

The National PACE Association works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

