Pacer Upgrades Its Teams and Groups Virtual Challenge Platforms, Giving Challenge Organizers More Options

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacer Health, the world's most downloaded daily activity tracking app for Android and iOS, today announced multiple upgrades for Pacer Groups and Pacer for Teams virtual challenge platforms. Pacer Groups and Pacer for Teams Account Owners now have access to four virtual challenge types, as well as extra challenge features and settings that create an improved in-app experience, including participant goal progress displays, improved branding opportunities, and external links to non-profit fundraising websites.

"Pacer continually strives to improve the user experience for its audience," said Michael Caldwell, Co-Founder, Pacer. "We hope these upgrades to Pacer Groups and Pacer for Teams will empower creators to host virtual fitness challenges that motivate and inspire their participants."

Pacer Virtual Challenges now include:

Total Steps - Accumulates the total amount of steps an individual achieves during the specified challenge period. Admins can also add a total step goal for individuals and teams that are tracked in a real-time progress bar.

Total Distance - Accumulates the total amount of distance in kilometers or miles that an individual achieves during the specified challenge period. Admins can also add a total distance goal for individuals that are tracked in a real-time progress bar.

Daily Step Goal - Participants are rewarded a point for each day they meet or exceed a chosen daily step goal during a chosen period.

GPS Activity Pace Challenge - Participants use Pacer's GPS activity-tracking feature to record a 5K , 10K , or other specified distance and are ranked by their per kilometer or mile pace time.

Individuals, communities, brands, and organizations can use Pacer virtual events to create one to 60-day long challenges, run different challenge types at the same time, and promote a brand or fundraising cause.

For easy Challenge participant onboarding, all Pacer Group and Team Challenges have a permanent invite link and corresponding QR Code that, when tapped on a smartphone, will guide users/participants through the Pacer app download, Pacer account creation, and Challenge entrance processes. There's also a third Group/Org/Challenge Key entry option.

About Pacer Groups

A Pacer Group is a free virtual community in the Pacer universe to share activities with friends, promote a business, brand or cause, and create virtual public challenges. Groups are managed entirely in the Pacer app, easy to set up and share, and have a variety of features and tools to keep users engaged. Groups are accessible in the Explore Menu.

Pacer Group Virtual Challenge Features:

All managed in the Pacer App

One account owner

Unlimited number of participants

Shareable with the invite link, QR code or Challenge Key

1-60 day total challenge time window

Upload challenge icon, cover photo, and brand color, and extra challenge details

Add a challenge Cause, such as an external link to the fundraising website

Sponsoring Group and Challenge both have message posting areas to interact and engage

About Pacer for Teams

A Pacer for Teams Organization is designed for business organizations to easily create, manage, and motivate employees' teams' fitness challenges. Health and wellness or human resource leaders, with a paid subscription, have access to extra features that include in-depth data sort and export, along with real-time and Individual and Team Leaderboards.

Pacer for Teams Enterprise Virtual Event Features:

All managed in Pacer for Teams Web-Based Admin Platform

One Account Owner and unlimited Admins

Unlimited number of participants

Unlimited number of teams

Shareable with invite link/QR code, P4T Organization Key

Upload challenge icon, cover photo, and brand color

Sort and export challenge data, including steps, distance, calories, and GPS activity times

Please visit https://challenges.mypacer.com for more Pacer virtual challenge information. Contact [email protected] directly to speak with a Pacer representative about product features. Contact [email protected] for Pacer for Teams features, pricing, and free trials.

About Pacer Health

Pacer is a powerful but simple fitness app that allows anyone to start getting fit right away. Unlike other apps that require pairing with a wearable device, Pacer runs directly on any smartphone with no need for expensive hardware or extra hassle. Pacer offers an intuitive data interface and guided workout plans. Designed for regular people who want to get more active and healthy, users come from varying levels of fitness. Users get inspiration, support, and competition from massive global online events, tens of thousands of location-based groups, and lively community feeds. Find more at www.mypacer.com or follow us on social media, Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

