PacGenesis, Inc. Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award for Digital Marketing Excellence.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PacGenesis, Inc. is proud to be honored as a 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for Digital Marketing Excellence. Now in its 22nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards celebrate the next generation of innovators, creators and thinkers that use IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to power innovative solutions for partners and their clients.

In 2020, PacGenesis rebuilt its digital marketing strategy from the ground up. By deploying a comprehensive strategy of both inbound and outbound tactics, PacGenesis reports that it was able to achieve 4.25M online impressions, 3x increase in year-over-year traffic, 21.9K clicks, and top of page ad placement. The result of this brand awareness feat was a 33% increase in top line revenue from over 200 individual transactions and 40+ new logos. Amidst the most challenging economic landscape since company inception, PacGenesis reports attaining record profitability and being well positioned for continued growth in 2021.



PacGenesis, Inc. was selected as a Beacon Award winner by a panel of judges including industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how exceptional digital marketing enables client success with IBM technology.

As an IBM Beacon Award winner, PacGenesis, Inc. will be a featured exhibitor at THINK 2021 .

For more information on the 2021 IBM Beacon Awards, including a detailed list of winners, please visit here .

To learn more about PacGenesis, Inc., the secure data transfer experts, visit https://pacgenesis.com/

