PACIFIC Announces Launch of New Website

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC Digital Group, the Discovery Agency, announced today the launch of its newly designed website at www.pacific.co.

The revamped website features a streamlined design and improved functionality. Enriched content areas help both current and prospective clients better understand the challenges of today's marketing landscape and how PACIFIC helps to overcome them.

"We're excited to showcase how our company has grown and evolved its services," said Norman Brauns, founder and CEO of PACIFIC. "The new website better illustrates our brand story and reinforces our position as a leading global agency."

Website visitors will instantly notice changes to the layout, design, and navigation, plus enhanced services such as agency and consultancy services, resources with insights into industry trends, and new proprietary tools like PACIFIC DXP. Client feedback was used in designing the site.

"We are thrilled to debut our company's new website to our clients, partners, media, and to visitors who want to learn about PACIFIC and the value we provide," said Allison Alachniewicz, director of marketing. "This website is a testament to our work, and we look forward to sharing our elevated capabilities with the world."

PACIFIC's new website will be continuously updated with news of product launches, business activity, company milestones, events, and press releases.

About PACIFIC:

We are obsessive pattern-seekers and optimizers. Using proprietary tools, we discover deep insights to craft and execute connected marketing strategies that inspire our clients' ideal customers to enter and move through the consumer journey at a continuously improving ROI. PACIFIC, with offices around the globe, works with some of the most ambitious brands in the world, such as Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi, and Cubesmart. For more information, visit www.pacific.co.

Media Contact:

Karli Yeager

PR Coordinator

karli.yeager@pacific.co

SOURCE PACIFIC Digital Group

