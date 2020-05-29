Pacific Conquest Holdings, Inc. Announces Myanmar Trial Plantation To Expand Supply Capability

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Conquest Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PCHK) today announced that it will begin a six-month trial castor plantation in Myanmar in an effort to increase supply to existing and potential customers. In a proven methodology that PCHK has used in previous plantations, the company will plant three different types of castor seeds to gauge which grows best in Myanmar soil conditions. PCHK has teamed up with a local Myanmar company which has supplied the plantation land and labor; PCHK will provide the caster growing expertise and seeds.

PCHK believes it can garner higher margins by expanding into Myanmar. If the trial plantation is successful, PCHK plans on partnering with additional local companies in Myanmar to acquire 500-600 acres for an initial full plantation and rapidly expanding land acquisitions up to 7,000-10,000 acres.

About Pacific Conquest Holdings, Inc.

Pacific Conquest Holdings, Inc. ("PCHK") is a business management company that incubates promising companies in select stable growth industries. The principals of PCHK have deep roots and relationships with major Pacific Rim countries and currently have several potential acquisitions in process throughout the region. The castor business is the first of PCHK's subsidiaries being incubated and grown into a complete profit center for the parent company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

SOURCE Pacific Conquest Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://pacific-conquest.com/

