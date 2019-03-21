PACIFIC Digital Group hauls in eight advertising awards

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC, the Discovery Group, won eight American Advertising Awards for one brand campaign. The group is tied for third most awarded of the year.

The pro bono campaign, Donate a Selfie, for the San Diego Blood Bank won gold for Cross Platform in the Public Service Announcement (PSA) category and silver awards for Online/Interactive – Social Media, Elements of Advertising – Film & Video and for Online/Interactive in the PSA category. The campaign also received bronze awards for Online/Interactive – Microsites, Elements of Advertising – Illustration and for Out of Home & Ambient Media and Film, Video & Sound in the PSA category.

"This recognition highlights how important storytelling is in a brand campaign," said Allison Alachniewicz, Vice President of Marketing at PACIFIC. "We're thrilled to see our design and strategy support a great cause with this award-winning cross-channel campaign."

The Donate a Selfie campaign embodies PACIFIC's One Story approach, telling a strong and connected narrative across multiple consumer touch points throughout the conversion journey with the goal of the increasing blood donations and awareness from the millennial target audience. The campaign integrates all of PACIFIC's specialties, including search, design, content, social media, paid media, communications, and analytics.

PACIFIC accepted its awards at the 2019 San Diego American Advertising Awards Gala, held on March 15 at Building 177 in Liberty Station. Last year, the agency won seven awards for two different client campaigns.

SDX, the San Diego chapter of the American Advertising Federation, presented the San Diego American Advertising Awards for excellence in advertising, digital, and graphic design categories, selected from more than 200 entries. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest competition. Its mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

